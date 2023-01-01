Sana Saeed aka Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s Anjali gets engaged to BF Csaba Wagner

Actress Sana Saeed, who rose to fame with her role as Shah Rukh Khan's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, got engaged to boyfriend Csaba Wagner. Taking to her official Instagram account on January 1, Sana shared a video of her proposal in Los Angeles. Csaba can be seen going down on his knees.

The video also features Sana flaunting her ring and kissing Csaba. Csaba is a Sound Designer. He works in Los Angeles. He often shares pictures and videos with Sana on Instagram. Sana played the role of Shah Rukh's daughter Anjali in Karan Johar's 1998 film which also starred Kajol and Rani Mukerji. The film also had a special cameo by Salman Khan.