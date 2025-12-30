Sanaya Irani finds magic in simple morning ritual

Mumbai, Dec 30 A cup of coffee can set the tone for everything that follows and actress Sanaya Irani seems to agree as she says post her “morning fuel”, she’s “activated”.

Sanaya Irani took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from her hilly getaway. The images show the actor keeping it casual in a green crop top paired with denims, as she enjoys a cold brew against a scenic backdrop.

For the caption, she wrote: “Morning fuel: activated! Let the magic begin.”

Sanaya made her acting debut with the Hindi film Fanaa in 2006 and television debut with Left Right Left in 2007. She is best known for her portrayal of Gunjan Bhushan Shergill in Miley Jab Hum Tum, Khushi Gupta Raizada in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? and Parvati Chauhan Ranawat in Rangrasiya.

In 2015, she participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and emerged as the first runner up. She later participated in Nach Baliye in 2017 with her husband Mohit Sehgal and finished as second runner ups.

The actress met actor Mohit Sehgal on the sets of Miley Jab Hum Tum and they eventually began dating. They announced their relationship on 19 November 2010, the last day of the series shoot. In 2015, the couple got engaged. They tied the knot in 2016.

She was last seen on screen in Cyber Vaar – Har Screen Crime Scene, an Indian crime thriller web series directed by Ankush Bhatt. It features Mohit Malik and Sanaya Irani. The thriller series follows ACP Akash Malik and cyber expert Ananya Saini as they form a special team (T.R.A.C.E.) to tackle digital threats like hacking, ransomware, and online blackmail.

Earlier this month she penned a note for her husband Mohit Sehgal on his 40th birthday.

Sharing a string of images from their getaway, Sanaya wrote: “11 days late but a lifetime of love ahead. 11 days of such a fun trip planned at the very last minute. But like they say better late than never.”

“Happy 40th Birthday to the man I choose, every single day. Here’s to this beautiful milestone, to growing older together, and to chasing sunsets, new places, and endless adventures around the world hand in hand. I love you.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor