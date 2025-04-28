Sandeepa Dhar on her eternal love for dance and inspiration Madhuri Dixit

Mumbai, April 28 As the world gears to celebrate International Dance Day on Tuesday, actor Sandeepa Dhar reflected on her lifelong relationship with dance — and the one name that first ignited that passion within her: Madhuri Dixit.

"There is a profound honesty in movement that words often fail to capture. For decades, dance has been my sanctuary — not just an art form, but a way of experiencing the world fully present," Dhar said.

Growing up, Madhuri's effortless grace and expressive artistry first showed Sandeepa the transformative power of dance. Expressing her love and respect for Madhuri, Dhar added, "Watching Madhuri ma'am dance was like witnessing poetry come alive. She didn’t just perform steps — she told stories, she moved hearts. She taught me that dance isn't about technical perfection; it’s about honesty, soul, and truthfulness."

For Sandeepa, dance remains a space of deepest authenticity — a sacred connection to herself through every season of life. "Dance strips away pretense. It allows you to be completely alive in the moment. That’s what I have learned from watching Madhuri Ma'am over the years — the quiet power of being vulnerably, joyfully real," she revealed.

Crediting Madhuri as one of the earliest and most lasting inspirations of her artistic journey, she concluded, "Today, I celebrate not just dance, but the spirit of those who showed us its magic. Thank you, Madhuri ma'am, for being the dream that taught me to dance with my heart."

A trained dancer in Bharatanatyam, Jazz, and Contemporary styles, Dhar has often mesmerized audiences with her effortless performances across films, web shows, and live stages.

On the professional front, Dhar last graced the screen in Akshay Choubey's show "Pyar Ka Professor", where she shared the screen with Pranav Sachdeva and Mahesh Balraj.

