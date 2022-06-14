Sandman: 'Thar' director Raj Singh Chaudhary's next film also set in Rajasthan

Mumbai, June 14 After making his mark as a debutant with the Netflix film 'Thar', director Raj Singh Chaudhary is gearing up for his next project that is also set in Rajasthan.

The director shared how he is so fascinated about shooting in the unexplored locations of Rajasthan in his upcoming project and that the landscape of Rajasthan that he started to explore for 'Thar' made him fall for the place.

Raj said, "The script of my next is set in Rajasthan, but a side that no one has seen yet and will be shot at unexplored locations. The story is set in today's time. The scripting is currently in process and once it's locked, the next process will follow soon."

He went on adding, "It's going to be a visual spectacle and will be very different from 'Thar' but it will again be shot in Rajasthan, never seen before. It's an exciting, pulsating, on-the-edge kind of genre."

