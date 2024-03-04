Sangharsh Yoddha Teaser Out: A Biopic on Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange Patil

The teaser of the Marathi movie 'Sangharsh Yoddha', based on the life of Manoj Jarange Patil, who has been leading the agitation for the Maratha reservation for several months, has been released. The shooting of the film started in the Antarvali Sarti area.

The teaser provides a glimpse into the life journey of Manoj Jarange Patil, who has been at the forefront of the Maratha agitation for the past several months. The Maratha reservation issue has been a major topic of discussion in Maharashtra and state politics for the past few months.

'Sangharsh Yoddha' is directed by Shivaji Doltade and produced by Govardhan Doltade. The film stars Rohan Patil as Manoj Jarange Patil, along with actors Sandeep Pathak, Sagar Karande, Arbaaz Sheikh, Mohan Joshi, Shreeram Pokale, Sanjay Kulkarni, Surabhi Hande, Madhavi Juvekar, Vijay Mishra, Vinay Bhende, Sunil Godbole, Madhav Abhyankar, Somnath Avaghade, Kishor Chaugule, and Siddheshwar Jadhav.

The film is set to release on April 26, 2024.