Sangita Ghosh: Real challenge as an actor is taking on roles different from who I am

Mumbai, July 30 Actress Sangita Ghosh, who is best known for her role as Pammi in the show 'Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand', has shared her thoughts on the real challenge she faces as an actor.

“I've loved playing every character I've been given. My latest role was in a fantasy drama where I played a negative character who could fly -- something that isn’t possible in real life,” Sangita said.

The actress is currently seen portraying Saroj, the stepmother of the lead character Gagan, played by Sahil Uppal, in 'Saajha Sindoor', which she described as “exciting.”

Sangita added: “In ‘Saajha Sindoor', I play a stepmother with grey shades, which is quite different from the roles I’ve done before. It was a lot of fun and exciting. For me, the real challenge as an actor is taking on roles that are very different from who I am.”

“Imagining and bringing these unique characters to life is what makes acting special for me,” she noted.

The actress also mentioned how lucky she has been to work with many experienced professionals, which has broadened her experience.

“I've learned a lot about my work and how to balance my personal and professional life. I'm grateful to have worked with such talented people in the industry,” she added.

The show, airing on Sun Neo, follows the story of Phooli, a young woman who becomes an unmarried widow when her groom dies on their wedding day. The cast also includes Neelu Vaghela and Krutika Desai.

