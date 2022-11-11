Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik officially divorced claims close friend, formal announcement soon

Sania Mirza and her husband Shoaib Malik hit the headlines over the couple allegedly going for a divorce. It is being claimed that the Pakistani cricketer cheated on the tennis star with actress Ayesha Omar. While no official update has been shared by any party involved, the cryptic social media posts and reports of their friends telling people that’s its true has surprised everyone.

As per a news report by Inside Sport, the couple’s close friend who was also a part of Shoaib Malik’s management team in Pakistan, has confirmed their split. He revealed, “Yes, they are officially divorced now. I can’t disclose more than that but can confirm that they have separated.”Sania Mirza is said to be living apart from her husband but co-parenting their son. While the real reason for their momentous decision is unknown, rumor has it that Shoaib Malik cheated on his wife.Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik tied the knot on April 12, 2010, in a traditional Hyderabadi Muslim wedding ceremony at the Taj Krishna Hotel in Hyderabad, India. This was followed by Pakistani wedding customs for a mahr and their Walima ceremony was held in Sialkot, Pakistan.

