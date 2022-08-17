Sania Mirza's sister Anam blessed with baby girl

Sania Mirza’s sister Anam Mirza earlier announced her pregnancy has been blessed with a baby girl. Anam himself made the announcement with a series of pics.Anam Mirza recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of monochrome photos in which she can be seen posing for the camera donning a full-sleeved bodycon dress with a gleeful smile on her face. In the caption, she mentioned that they were blessed with a baby girl and revealed she and her baby both were doing well. She then revealed that they named the baby girl ‘Dua’ which means prayer and urged everyone to keep their Dua in their prayers. Adding to it, she also revealed that the photo shoot was done a couple of weeks ago and added how she couldn’t say no to it. For the unversed, Anam is married to Mohammed Asaduddin who is a cricketer and son of a politician, former caption of Indian cricket team Mohammad Azharuddin. Anam and Asad married each other in a grand ceremony in 2019 in Hyderabad.

