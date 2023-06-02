Sanjana Sanghi shares interesting details about 'Kadak Singh'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 : Actor Sanjana Sanghi has plenty of exciting projects in her kitty currently. 'Kadak Singh' is one of them.

Sharing details about her character in the project, Sanjana said, "I have always heard actors mentioning how choosing a favourite role is very difficult because it's like choosing your favourite child and I certainly believe so too. However, for me, Kizzie Basu from 'Dil Bechara' will forever hold a permanent place in my heart; she changed me as a person and I learned so much from her. I have just finished 'Kadak Singh' with Pankaj sir and I play a character named Sakshi, and after Kizzie, Sakshi will be my most special character."

More details regarding 'Kadak Singh' are awaited.

Sanjana will also be seen in 'Dhak Dhak'. Helmed by Tarun Dudeja, the film 'Dhak Dhak' belongs to the adventure genre which follows the story of a road trip undertaken by a girl gang. Apart from Sanjana, the film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Dia Mirza in lead roles.

