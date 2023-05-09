Sanjana Sanghi's movie 'Dhak Dhak' set to release this year

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9 : Actor Sanjana Sanghi on Tuesday unveiled that her film 'Dhak Dhak' is all set to hit the theatres this year.

Taking to Instagram, Sanjan dropped a poster of the film along with an announcement of the release.

Sharing the poster, she wrote, "#DhakDhak. The journey of our lifetimes, biking our way up to one of the highest motorable roads in the worlds reaches you soon. #Releases2023."

As soon as the announcement was made, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Yeasss can't wait."

Another commented, "Finnally after a long wait this is gonna be releasing this year."

"Much awaited," the comment read.

Helmed by Tarun Dudeja, the film 'Dhak Dhak' belongs to the adventure genre which follows the story of a road trip undertaken by a girl gang. Apart from Sanjana herself, the film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Dia Mirza in lead roles.

On the work front, Sanjana will be next seen in 'Pink' fame director ruddha Roy Chowdhury's untitled hindi film. Pankaj Tripathi and Parvathy Thiruvothu are also part of the movie.

According sources, Sanjana and Tripathi will be playing the roles of daughter and father in the film.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor