Sanjana Sanghi's 'Uljhe Hue' releases on February 11

Mumbai, Feb 8 'Dil Bechara' actress Sanjana Sanghi will be seen in the upcoming short film titled 'Uljhe Hue' which releases on February 11.

The film also features new talent in Abhay Verma. It is a love story, that revolves around how Rasika, an introverted visual artist bumps into Varun, a lawyer, after being stood up on a date. They happen to chit-chat and bond a bit more than strangers usually do. What happens after that, if they find the courage to reach out for love or will they be too shy and hide their feelings, sets the journey of the narrative.

Talking about the film, the director Satish Raj Kasireddi said, "'Uljhe Hue' is a love story that audiences will be able to relate to and cherish. The short film has been created by highly credible artists and captures the pulse of modern-day romance. Amazon miniTV's wide presence will certainly take our work of passion far and wide this Valentine's Day."

The film will premiere on Amazon miniTV.

