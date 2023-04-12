Sanjay Dutt denies reports of getting injured on sets of 'KD'

Bengaluru [India], April 12 : Reports of actor Sanjay Dutt getting injured on the sets of 'KD' in Bengaluru have been doing the rounds on the internet since Wednesday morning.

The reports claimed that Sanjay sustained injuries while filming an explosion scene.

However, hours later, Sanjay took to Instagram and issued a clarification, terming the reports "baseless."

https://twitter.com/duttsanjay/status/1646159738575486976

"There are reports of me getting injured. I want to reassure everyone that they are completely baseless. By God's grace, I am fine and healthy. I am shooting for the film KD and the team's been extra careful while filming the scenes." he posted.

He concluded his post saying, "Thank you everyone for reaching out and your concern.

Speaking about 'KD', Sanjay had said earlier at an event, "I worked in KGF and now I am working with director Prem in KD - The Devil. I am really looking forward to it and I wish the team all the best. I also feel that I am going to work more in South Indian films."

'KD - The Devil' also stars Shilpa Shetty and Dhruva Sarja.

