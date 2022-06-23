Sanjay Dutt introduces his 'Shamshera' character Daroga Shudh Singh

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, who will be seen playing a negative role in the upcoming film 'Shamshera',has unveiled his first look from the Karan Malhotra directorial. Sanjay plays Ranbir Kapoor's nemesis named Daroga Shudh Singh in the upcoming action entertainer.Talking about his character, he says, "It is always exciting to play the antagonist because you get to bend the rules, break the rules. I realised that when you play the antagonist, there are actually impositions or moral boundaries. You can be disruptive. You can take a character from paper and play it the way you want to. I have a lot of fun when I play an antagonist and I'm fortunate that people have loved my performances as the nemesis of a hero so far."

He says his character Shudh Singh is a role that has never been seen on screen."He is just pure evil. He is menacing, he is untrustworthy and he will go to any length to wreak havoc. I loved the fact that Karan Malhotra created a villain like this and he thought of me to play this role. He gave me a free hand to bring Shudh Singh to life and I hope people like my effort."Sanjay was thrilled to know about the casting coup in 'Shamshera' that pitted him against Ranbir because four years back (Ranbir's last film), the young actor had played him in the biopic 'Sanju'.He says, "It is also quite interesting that I'm pitted against Ranbir, who played me in Sanju. So, the on-screen enmity between him and me becomes all the more interesting for people. Ranbir is a brilliant actor but this film sees him in a new gaze. His boyish charm is inimitable, but in this film, he is a man who finds his footing and looks glorious on screen."