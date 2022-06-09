Sanjay Gupta takes a sly dig at Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha’

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta who is known for his outspoken nature has taken a sly dig at Aamir Khan's upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha.Taking to Twitter, Gupta shared a screenshot from the trailer and wrote, "One reason I'm dying to see this film is who is selling Golgappas in a moving train." However, the tweet ended up dividing the internet as Aamir fans came out in support of their idol and shared several photos of golgappa stalls on railway stations while others praising the filmmaker for pointing it out. But what left that wasn't all as many Twitter users even pointed out at Gupta's project and slammed him for making illoggical movies. The film is slated to release on August 11. It also stars Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in key roles.The trailer was released recently and it received mixed responses from the audience. Since it's an official remake of Tom Hanks' 'Forrest Gump, netizens were seen drawing comparisons on social media.

One reason I'm dying to see this film is who is selling Golgappas in a moving train. pic.twitter.com/g5PPwksuVC — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) June 7, 2022