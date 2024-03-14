Sanjay Kapoor reveals he wanted Homi Adajania to helm 'Khel Khel Mein' remake

Mumbai, March 14 On the day before the release of Homi Adajania's quirky crime comedy 'Murder Mubarak' on Netflix, Sanjay Kapoor, who plays Rannvijay in the film, has revealed that he holds the rights to Rishi Kapoor's 1975 film, 'Khel Khel Mein', and wanted to produce a remake of it with Adajania as director.

"Homi actually has been on my bucket list for a very long time," Kapoor said, adding that he plans to produce the remake "in the future".

'Khel Khel Mein', with Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh and Rakesh Roshan playing the pivotal characters, revolves around three youngsters who pull off a prank on a jeweller and find themselves framed for murder by a mysterious criminal.

Continuing about Adajania, who's best known for his film 'Finding Cyrus' and 'Cocktail', and the remake, Kapoor said: "My first choice for its director was Homi, but at that time, he said he does only originals and was not keen on directing a remake, so it did not happen.

"Then I got busy with my acting assignments, but having Homi direct me in 'Murder Mubarak', I got a chance to work with him and had a great time."

Kapoor revealed he got a call from the 'Murder Mubarak' casting director saying that Adajania really wanted him to be a part of the film.

Talking about working with Adajania, Kapoor said: "The way Homi presents the film is very quirky and the way he loves all his characters, I absolutely enjoyed it."

On the hugely talented ensemble cast he is a part of, Kapoor said, "The team is fabulous, and apart from Karisma (Kapoor), whom I worked with in 'Shakti', I had never worked with anyone else before. With Dimple, I worked in 'Luck

The stellar cast of the film, which will start streaming on Netflix on March 15, includes Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Pankaj Tripathi and Sara Ali Khan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor