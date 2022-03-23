Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya buys Audi Q7 worth Rs 80 lakh, see pics

Daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and jewelry designer Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor just purchased the brand new Audi Q7 Facelift worth Rs 80 lakh. The social media handle of Audi Mumbai West shared the series of pictures of Shanaya on its Instagram handle and captioned it “Glamorous and Charming daughter of superstar @sanjaykapoor2500, @shanayakapoor02 is now a proud owner of the Audi Q7. We are happy to welcome you to the Audi Experience.”

Shanaya is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Bedhadak, under Dharma Productions. She will be sharing the screen with Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada. The movie Bedhadak has just announced earlier this month.

Shanaya had announced the news on Instagram and wrote, "A new era of love is filled with passion, intensity & boundaries that will be crossed! Presenting Bedhadak where I get to share the screen with my suave co-actors, Lakshya and Gurfateh - directed by the one and only Shashank Khaitan."