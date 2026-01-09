Sanjay Khan on his first impression of 'teenager' Hrithik Roshan: Little did I know he'd marry my daughter Sussanne”

Mumbai, Jan 9 Veteran actor Sanjay Khan has penned a beautiful note for his former son-in-law and superstar Hrithik Roshan ahead of his birthday on January 10.

Sharing a picture of him hugging Hrithik, Sanjay shared a memory related to Hrithik’s teenage days and the time when he first met Sanjay.

“I first met Hrithik Roshan as a teenager, introduced through Zayed. Back then, I needed a new bicycle for my morning rides and casually mentioned it to Zayed. With a grin, he replied, “Hrithik’s your guy for advice on that.””

The actor added, “True to his word, Hrithik visited one morning, diving into details about the latest models—like the trendy three-speed gear systems. His explanations were crystal clear, precise, and delivered with a quiet, sincere confidence that left me impressed. Little did I know this young man would one day marry my daughter Sussanne and join our family.”

The veteran star added, “Around that time, I’d just finished building the Hilton Golden Palms in Bengaluru. To fine-tune everything before launch—rooms, services, water quality—I wanted friends to test it out. My wife Zarine, with her intuitive warmth, agreed instantly. That choice proved magical, especially as Hrithik skyrocketed to fame with Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai.”

Our casual chats revealed a disciplined professional beneath the stardom: focused, respectful, and eager for insights. He’d seek my thoughts on film life, listening intently with those sharp, absorbing eyes,” he added.

Sanjay, further lauding Hrithik's stardom and his dedication to his craft, said, “I’ve long told friends his success stems from unwavering dedication and craft. Today, Hrithik stands as one of Bollywood’s finest—actor, star, and eternal student of his art.”

He added how his daughter Sussanne’s separation from Hrithik was graceful.

“From Sussanne come my joys, grandsons Hrehaan and Hridhaan—handsome, wonderful boys raised with her signature integrity. Their separation was graceful, never bitter. I proudly joke to friends that she’s gifted Hrithik “two aces of spades.””

The ex-father-in-law of Hrithik, wishing the superstar on his birthday, wrote,

“On January 10th, as millions celebrate, I wish Hrithik a birthday brimming with health, peace, joy, and prosperity. Happy Birthday, Hrithik. I love you, son. @hrithikroshan @itszayedkhan @suzkr @simonenaturallyinspired @farahkhanali”

For the uninitiated, Sussanne and Hrithik officially parted ways in 2014, after being married for 13 years. The two continue to co-parent with their sons, and despite being divorced, share a good friendship. Hrithik has found love in actress Saba Azad, while Sussanne has moved on with actor Arsalan Goni. The four often hang out together and share a happy and positive relationship.

