Sanjay Khan's wife and Sussanne-Zayed's mother, Zarine Khan passes away, final rites on Friday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 : Zarine Khan, the mother of actor Zayed Khan and Sussanne Khan, has reportedly passed away.

As per a source, Zarine Khan's final rites will be performed on Friday at 4 pm at Juhu crematorium. A prayer meet will be held on Monday at JW Marriott, Mumbai.

As soon as the news of her demise came out, close friends and family members have been arriving to pay their final respects, including veteran actress Shabana Azmi.

Zarine Khan is survived by her husband, actor-director Sanjay Khan, and their children, son Zayed Khan and daughters Sussanne Khan, Farah Khan Ali, and Simone Arora.

In April this year, Zarine and Sanjay celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary. Their daughter, Farah, penned a long note, showing her love to her parents.

"A marriage that lasted 59 years and still going strong, a story woven with love, laughter, tears, marriage, children, grandchildren, trials and triumphs, moments of both sorrow and joy. Life threw many things their way, but what remained unwavering was the bond they shared and the legacy they built. Their greatest achievement? Their four children and nine grandchildren each one blessed to have witnessed this love story unfold, to have been raised by two souls who defined what it means to be a family," a part of her post read.

Further details about the reason behind Zarine Khan's demise are awaited.

