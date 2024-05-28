Sanjay Leela Bhansali Reveals Why He Chose Sharmin Segal As Alamzeb For 'Heeramandi'

Sharmin Segal is facing criticism for her role of Alamzeb from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Web series debut Heeramandi. She has been trolled for acting skills. Fans say she was wrong choice and there were better options. Now Sanjay Leela Bhansali has revealed real reason why he chooses Sharmin for this role.

Earlier, in Kapil Sharma show Sharmin revealed that she gave 16 auditions for Alamzeb role in Heeramandi. During an interview with Indian today Bhansali said, the young actress played the role of Alamzeb, a character distinct from a tawaif with a fresh and innocent quality. The character's interest in poetry and yearning for freedom made Sharmin Segal a fitting choice for the role.

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali discussed casting Sharmin Segal, emphasizing her selection based on merit rather than being his niece. She underwent multiple tests and auditions to demonstrate her suitability for the role. Bhansali highlighted the extensive process she went through before being chosen for the role, emphasizing the challenges she would face in portraying the character accurately.