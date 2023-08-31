Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Revive Salman Khan & Alia Bhatt’s Inshallah?

Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have proved to be a hit actor-director duo. In fact, they were slated to mark their reunion with ‘Inshallah’, but owing to reported creative differences, the duo fell apart and the film got shelved. Prerna Singh, the CEO of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production company Bhansali Productions, in a conversation with India Today, was asked about the revival of Inshallah. In response, she said: "It was a very good story. If the calling comes, it will happen. As of now, there are no immediate plans. Tomorrow, you never know. The idea is here. It’s all his idea & it is ready. It has to come ‘naturally’ and has to come from within….. that now I want to make this.

It is worth mentioning here that Inshallah was announced in 2019. But in the same year, the film was shelved.

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Pooja Hedge in the lead. The multi starrer also saw Shehnaaz Gill making her acting debut in the film. Apart from this, he also has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. It is releasing this year in November.While Sanjay Leela Bhansali is concentrating on Heeramandi. The web show stars Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Sehgal and more.