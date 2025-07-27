Sanjeev Kapoor remembers late father, thanks mother in heartfelt Parent’s Day tribute

Mumbai, July 27 On the occasion of National Parent’s Day, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor took to social media to share a deeply emotional tribute to his parents.

While fondly remembering his late father and the life lessons he passed on, Kapoor also expressed heartfelt gratitude to his mother for her unwavering love and understanding. Taking to Instagram, Sanjeev posted an image of his parents and wrote, “Happy Parent’s Day, Mummy aur Daddy ji! The love and blessings of both of you have been the biggest strength of my life. Daddy, even if you are not with me, but your memories and the lessons you gave are with me everyday. Mummy, you always understand everything I say without saying... And your smile always makes everything alright.”

“Wishing everyone a very Happy National Parent’s Day! Let’s take a moment to hug our parents a little tighter today and thank them for the unconditional love they’ve always given us.”

Observed annually on the fourth Sunday of July, National Parent’s Day serves as a tribute to the invaluable role parents play in nurturing the next generation and influencing the future of society. For the unversed, the day was formally recognized in 1994 after President Bill Clinton signed a congressional resolution, highlighting the vital role parents play in society.

Sanjeev Kapoor, celebrity chef, television presenter, and entrepreneur, rose to prominence with his first show “Khana Khazana.” In April, he appeared as a guest on Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa’s YouTube podcast, where he shared insights into the making of “Khana Khazana,” a show centered on Indian cuisine and directed by Hansal Mehta.

Sanjeev shared, “I could never memorize a script. I never read from one. On the day my show was set to start, they handed me a paper with an opening monologue. I still remember it. They also gave me an outfit that looked like a raincoat — I didn’t realize TV had such specific wardrobe requirements. We were shooting at Juhu Beach. It took me nearly a month to memorize that monologue. Back when we started doing TV, there wasn’t really ‘TV’ the way we know it now. After shooting, I said, “We’ve done it your way — now let me try it my way.”

