Santhakumari Nair Dies at 90: Actor Mohanlal’s Mother Passes Away in Elamakkara

Malayalam actor Mohanlal’s mother, Shanthakumari (90), passed away on Tuesday, December 30. Her last rites and funeral will be held at her residence in Kochi's Elamakkara. She had been undergoing treatment following a stroke. Her husband, Viswanathan Nair, passed away earlier.

A grand celebration was held at Mohanlal’s home in Elamakkara on Santhakumari’s 89th birthday. While receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Mohanlal said that sharing the honour with his mother was his greatest joy. He had also written in his blog on Mother’s Day that he would speak to his mother wherever he was in the world. Mohanlal’s charitable trust, the Vishwasanthi Foundation, is named after his parents.

She was originally from Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta. She had moved to Thiruvanthapuram after her husband, Viswanathan Nair's work commitments. He served in the Kerala government as the law secretary before his death.

Santhakumari lived at the family home in Thiruvananthapuram for several years. After Mohanlal's father's death, the Mallu actor brought her to Kochi so she could stay with him.

Mohanlal often spoke about the close relationship he shared with his mother. After being conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the first person he met on returning to Kochi was her. Earlier this year, he also marked Mother's Day by posting a nostalgic photograph of the two together.