Santhanam-starrer 'Gulu Gulu' to hit screens on July 29

Chennai, July 9 Director Rathna Kumar's much-awaited comedy drama 'Gulu Gulu', featuring actor Santhanam and Athulya Chandra in the lead, is to hit screens on July 29.

Taking to Twitter, Rathna Kumar said in Tamil, "We are going to jump upside down. 'Gulu Gulu' in theatres from this July 29. Journey begins."

Santhanam, who plays the lead in the film, too announced the news on his twitter timeline. He wrote, "'Gulu Gulu' from July 29. Get ready for a fun and frolic entertainer. Something new in my career, see you all in theatres."

The film's teaser has raised expectations from the film.

Santhanam plays an interesting character called 'Google' in the film. In the film, Santhanam's character is widely travelled and knows 13 languages. He knows about almost anything and everything. Yet, his English is broken.

What's more, he'll give everybody who asks him a question a clear-cut explanation. That is why he is lovingly called 'Google'. However, everytime people call him that, all he hears is 'Gulu Gulu'.

The film, which has music by Santhosh Narayanan, also features Namitha Krishnamurthy, Pradeep Rawat, Mariyam George, Sai Dheena, 'Lollu Sabha' Maaran and 'Lollu Sabha' Seshu among others.

Produced by Raj Narayanan, the film has cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan and editing by Philomin Raj.

