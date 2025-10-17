Sanya Malhotra Joins Forces with Diljit Dosanjh for “Charmer”

The ever-evolving star performer Sanya Malhotra is set to feature alongside global music icon Diljit Dosanjh in the upcoming track “Charmer”, launching this Monday. The collaboration promises a fresh blend of energy, style, and cinematic allure that’s already creating a stir online. The post’s caption, “Charmer 🔥🔥🔥 Next Video 😍🙌🏽”, has sent fans into a frenzy, teasing what’s expected to be a visual and musical treat.

In the still shared by the team, Sanya exudes effortless elegance and depth as she sits opposite Diljit in a stunning slit dress, bathed in golden light. The chemistry between the two feels organic, electric, and undeniably magnetic. The visual hints at a narrative that’s equal parts soulful and stylish, heightened further by Sanya’s captivating choreography that fans can’t wait to see unfold on screen.

Known for her fearless choice of roles and authentic screen presence, Sanya brings her trademark cinematic grace to the music video format. Pair that with Diljit’s unmatched charm and signature musical flair, and “Charmer” becomes more than a song, it’s a vibe, a moment, and a celebration of artistic chemistry.

Fresh off the success of Mrs and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Sanya continues to expand her creative canvas. With an action-comedy film set to go on floors later this year, the audience’s excitement is only growing, and “Charmer” is the perfect prelude to what’s next.