Sanya Malhotra starrer 'Mrs' to have Asia premiere at IFFI on Nov 22

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 10 : Actress Sanya Malhotra starrer 'Mrs.' will have its Asia premiere at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on November 22.

The film is produced by Jio Studios and Baweja Studios and has already earned praise at several international film festivals, including the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF) and the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

The screening will be attended by producers Jyoti Deshpande and Harman Baweja, co-producer Smitha Baliga, lead actress Sanya Malhotra, and director Arati Kadav.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DCMGqF8Pfmk/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

As per a press release shared by IFFI, President of Media and Content Business at Reliance Industries, Jyoti Deshpande shared her excitement about the film premiering at the event.

"Mrs. is a story deeply rooted in the Indian ethos and with its India premiere at IFFI, this film makes a meaningful homecoming, one that we at Jio Studios are immensely proud of. It captures the evolving spirit of the Indian woman her resilience, her journey of self-discovery, and her extraordinary strength in everyday life. We are committed to championing empowering stories like Mrs. that celebrate voices which inspire transformation and progress," Jyoti said.

Sanya also shared her excitement and said, "The premiere of Mrs in India feels like it has completed a full circle. This film has been a journey of deep personal and emotional growth and having it embraced by audiences at international festivals has been incredibly humbling for me. But nothing compares to the joy of sharing it with my own people, in the land where it was born. I'm so grateful to be part of this film, and I can't wait for audiences at IFFI to experience the magic, the love, and the heart of Mrs."

Apart from Sanya, the film also stars Nishant Dahiya and Kanwaljit Singh in pivotal roles.

'Mrs' is a story about Richa, (played by Sanya Malhotra) who navigates her life as a wife and homemaker while seeking her own identity. The film explores themes of self-discovery, resilience, and the challenges women face in finding their voice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor