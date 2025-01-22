Saqib Saleem becomes captain of Mumbai Heroes in Celebrity Cricket League

Mumbai, Jan 22 Bollywood actor Saqib Saleem has been crowned the captain of the Mumbai Heroes franchise team in the upcoming edition of the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL). Saqib has been a passionate cricketer since childhood, and has always been deeply connected to the sport.

He even essayed the role of Mohinder Amarnath in the sports biopic ‘83’ which was based on the 1983 World Cup winning Indian squad.

Talking about his stint as a skipper in the new edition of the league, Saqib said, “Cricket has always been my first love. Growing up, I wanted to be a cricketer before I became an actor. Playing Mohinder Amarnath in ’83 was special because it allowed me to relive that dream. And now, leading Mumbai Heroes, a team filled with friends and some amazing players—is truly an honor”.

Saqib’s love for cricket dates back to his school days in Delhi, where he played the game at the state level. Over the years, even as he made a name for himself in Bollywood, cricket remained close to his heart. For his role in ’83, Saqib trained extensively for the role, immersing himself in the mindset of a cricketer and refining his technique under professional coaching.

Saqib has been a key member of Mumbai Heroes for several seasons, bringing both skill and infectious energy to the team. His deep understanding of the game made him an obvious choice for captaincy. Saqib is ready to bring a fresh perspective and competitive spirit.

Describing his playing style, the actor said, “I’ve always been an aggressive player. But more than that, I believe in teamwork and strategy. CCL is about cricket, yes, but it’s also about camaraderie. I want to lead with passion, push my team to give their best, and most importantly, enjoy every moment on the field”.

“We have a great squad this year. Everyone is pumped up. The fans have always supported Mumbai Heroes, and I promise we’ll give them a season to remember”, he added.

