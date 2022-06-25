Saqib Saleem to SRK on completing 30 years: 'You taught a Delhi boy to dream big'

Mumbai, June 25 As Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan completes 30 years in the entertainment industry, young actor Saqib Saleem shares an emotional note saying how SRK came as hope for many Delhi boys to dream big and achieve big in life.

Saqib, last seen in the multi-starrer film '83' and has finished shooting for his upcoming season of the web series 'Crackdown' shared a video on his social media account.

In the video Saqib, born and brought up in Delhi and moved to Mumbai to pursue his career in Bollywood said, "SRK completes 30 years in the industry. I was watching his videos online. I realised how important Shah Rukh sir's story is. A Delhi boy comes to Mumbai, where he knows no one. He worked hard, persevered and achieved so much that today he's known as King Khan. This is what I want. This is what inspired me, a Delhi boy."

Thanking the superstar, the young actor also mentioned, "You taught me to dream. You conveyed that 'agar puri shiddat se kisi cheez ke picche lag jao, toh puri kaaynaat lag jaati hain ussko apna banane ke liye'. Thank you sir you've given hope to an entire generation. Sending you love today, tomorrow and every day of your life. I'll end this video with your dialogue - 'Abhi picture baqi hain mere dost'."

On the work front, Saqib will be seen in the horror-comedy 'Kakuda' along with Sonakshi Sinha and Riteish Deshmukh and he awaits the release of first his production 'Double XL' starring Sonakshi Sinha and his sister Huma Qureshi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor