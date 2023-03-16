Sara Ali Khan enjoys autorickshaw ride, desi food on Punjab trip

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 : Actor Sara Ali Khan, who is currently in vacation mode ditched her swanky car and enjoyed an auto ride in Punjab.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday Sara shared a video on her stories in which she could be seen sitting inside an auto-rickshaw.

In the video, Sara asked the auto driver, " Kahan Ja rahein hain ji? (Where are we heading to?) to which the driver replied, "Punjab jaa rahein hain ji Punjab," to which the 'Love Aaj Kal' actor said "Punjab mein to hain (We are in Punjab)."

In another video which she posted on her stories, Sara could be seen enjoying dhaba food in Chandigarh.

"Parantha, Dahi..Yummy! Missi roti, paneer it's a blast," Sara said in the video.

The 'Atrangi Re' actor is an avid social media user and she frequently shares her videos and photos on social media which get viral.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara is all set to come up with a film titled 'Gaslight'. Helmed by Pavan Kirpal, 'Gaslight' also stars Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh in the lead roles.

The film will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from March 31.

'Gaslight' has been a learning curve for Sara.

"The character and story is very distinctive from the ones I have played before. The film has given me an opportunity to expand my horizons in acting and introduce different shades of Sara to my fans. It is an interesting whodunit and will keep the audience at the edge of their seats till the end. It has been an exciting journey during the shoot. Gaslight also marks my second association with Disney+ Hotstar and I am looking forward to audience reactions once they watch it," she had earlier said.

Sara also has Laxman Utekar's upcoming untitled rom-com film opposite Vicky Kaushal and Homi Adaja's next 'Murder Mubarak' in her kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor