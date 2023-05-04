Sara Ali Khan enjoys vacation in 'snow-clad mountains' with mom Amrita Singh, pics inside

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4 : Actor Sara Ali Khan recently finished shooting for her upcoming fil 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' and went on vacation to Kashmir with family and friends.

The 'Gaslight' actor took to Instagram and shared a string of snaps where she can be seen enjoying her holidays with her mother and actor Amrita Singh.

In the first photo, Sara is taking a selfie with a pout and the moon in the background. She wore a saffron sweater and a woollen cap. In another picture, she can be seen sitting outdoors and can be seen leng on her friend who stood behind her.

In the next picture, Sara, her friends, and Amrita sat around an indoor fireplace. Sara opted for a saffron sweater and beige pants and kept her hands near the fire. Amrita wore a black outfit as she sat behind her daughter.

In one of the snaps, Sara can be seen relaxing in the swimming pool along with her friend and was busy in a conversation. The actor also posted a solo picture of herself inside the pool.

In the last picture, Sara and her friends posed outdoors for the camera. She was seen in a white jacket, beige pants, a woollen cap, and shoes.

Along with the post, she wrote, "Hello Full Moon Phase, Snow-clad mountains with sunny rays

Sitting by the fire enjoying the flame, the haze. Nights are warm, sun-kissed swim in the days. Phones been off this week so time to hear what Sara says. #purnima #fullmoon."

Fans reacted to the post and showered love in the comment section.

A fan wrote, "Sara" with a heart emoji, while another user commented, "First like....Sara."

Meanwhile, Sara will be seen in director Laxman Utekar's next 'Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke' romantic drama film alongside Vicky Kaushal.

Apart from that, She will be seen in Karan Johar's next 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' in which she will play a brave freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942.

Sara and Vikrant Massey starrer 'Gaslight' is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar since 31 March.

