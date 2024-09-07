Sara Ali Khan faces backlash over Ganeshotsav photos; fans say 'sharam kar tu Muslim hai'

Mumbai, Sep 7 Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan, who has shared pictures of bringing Bappa home on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Utsav, gets heavily trolled by the netizens for performing Hindu rituals.

Sara, who has 45.8 million followers on Instagram, shared pictures of herself along with a beautiful idol of Ganpati. She is wearing an orange coloured ethnic suit.

The post is captioned as: "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi...May Bappa bring only joy and peace to all of us".

However, the post didn't go well with the followers, and they have posted hate comments for the 'Kedarnath' fame actress.

A user wrote: "Most secular heroine in Bollywood". Other said: "Qafir".

A fan commented: "We don't consider her to be Muslim..inka bas naam Muslim hai...Ye half naked ghumne wali kaha se hamare paak mazhab ki ho gayi".

One user said: "Sharam kar tu Muslim hai".

A fan also wrote: "tumhara fatva nikala jayega".

On the personal front, Sara is the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan, and Amrita Singh. Her parents got separated in 2004. She has a younger brother Ibrahim.

Saif is the son of former captain of the Indian national cricket team, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, and actress Sharmila Tagore. He has two younger sisters, designer Saba Ali Khan and Soha.

Saif is now married to actress Kareena Kapoor, and the couple have two sons--Taimur and Jeh.

On the work front, Sara made her acting debut in 2018 with Abhishek Kapoor's romantic inter-faith love story 'Kedarnath', alongside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

She has then featured in action film 'Simmba', directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Reliance Entertainment and Dharma Productions. The movie starred Ranveer Singh, Sonu Sood and Ajay Devgn reprising his role of 'Singham' in a cameo role.

Sara has also been a part of movies like 'Love Aaj Kal', 'Coolie No. 1', 'Atrangi Re', 'Gaslight', 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', and 'Murder Mubarak'.

She was last seen as Usha Mehta in the historical biographical film 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', that revolves around India's struggle for freedom in 1942. It is written and directed by Kannan Iyer and produced by Karan Johar, also starring Alexx O'Nell and Emraan Hashmi. The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Sara next has 'Metro... In Dino', 'Sky Force', and 'Eagle' in the kitty.

