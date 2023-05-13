Sara Ali Khan goes nostalgic, visits Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer 'Kedarnath' location

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13 : Actor Sara Ali Khan on Saturday felt nostalgic during her recent trip to Kedarnath.

Taking to Instagram, on Saturday, Sara dropped a video and penned down a nostalgic note about visiting the same places she had gone while shooting for her debut movie 'Kedarnath'.

"Some days I wish I could go back in life. Not to change anything, but to feel a few things twice... But I guess today's moments are tomorrow's memories " she captioned the post.

In the video, Sara could be seen eating maggie, enjoying tea and paranthas, and telling viewers about the same eatery she visited during the shoot of her film 'Kedarnath'. Sara also shared a throwback glimpse of the same spot from the shoot diaries of her film 'Kedarnath'. Recently she shared a series of pictures where the actor was seeking blessings at the Kedarnath temple.

Soon after she dropped the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons and remembered the late Sushant Singh Rajput in the video.

"The way Sushant Singh Rajput said "aapne kuch kaha" in this movie.", a fan commented.

A fan wrote, "Miss you Sushant."

"Really Miss Sushant Singh Raiput," a user wrote.

Another fan asked her, "Do you miss Sushant visiting those places again? "

Sara made her big Bollywood debut with director Abhishek Kapoor's romantic drama film 'Kedarnath' opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the year 2018. The film received positive responses from the audience. The plot of the movie was based on the devastating floods which occured in Uttarakhand in 2013.

The film was an inter-faith love story between a wealthy Hindu girl (played by Sara) and a pithoo Muslim boy (played by Sushant). Sushant walked long distances with Sara on his back as a requirement for the film.

Meanwhile, the 'Atrangi Re' actor will be next seen in director Laxman Utekar's next rom-com film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke' opposite Vicky Kaushal. The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 2.

Apart from that, she also has 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' and a thriller 'Murder Mubarak' in her kitty.

