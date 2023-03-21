Sara Ali Khan says, I have realised importance of doing films for creative satisfaction

Sara Ali Khan says the failure of her last few releases made her reassess her choices as an artist and she is now focused on taking up scripts that will bring her creative satisfaction.

The actor started her innings on a positive note with Kedarnath and Simmba but her last three movies Love Aaj Kal, Coolie No 1 and Atrangi Re received a lukewarm response from the audiences.

I have realised that if you do a film because you think it will work, and then it doesn’t work, then it is very hurtful. It really pains you. I never want to do that again. It is important to make films for the right decision and that should be creative satisfaction primarily, Sara told PTI in an interview.

I thought this film would be a huge massy entertainer with great songs, colours, and fun. (But) it wasn’t received well. Maybe because it was released on OTT and we were in the middle of the pandemic.

I am doing such different work. I’m proud to say that all the work that I am doing right now, I feel 100 per cent convinced. And I don’t want to do work for any other reason ever again. Sara said she also wants to be surrounded by people who can contribute to her growth as an artist.

I want to be surrounded by people I can learn from, I want to grow every day. I want to explore more and more. I feel I can learn as I have just started and there is such a long way to go, she added.

The actor recalled the advice her actor parents — Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. The advice that both my parents gave me and still give me is that as an actor I will have a voice inside when I read a script and I should trust that more than anything else.” Sara is currently looking forward to the release of Disney+ Hotstar film “Gaslight”, directed by Pavan Kripalani of Phobia fame.