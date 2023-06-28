Sara Ali Khan to Anushka Sharma, celebs extend birthday wishes to Aanand L Rai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 : On the occasion of filmmaker Aanand L Rai on Wednesday, several B-Town celebrities took to their respective social media handles to pour in their love and wishes.

Sara Ali Khan who has worked with the director in the movie 'Atrangi Re' shared a collage from sets along with a message.

She wrote, "Happiest birthday @aanandlrai Sir. Thank you for being you. Itna laad and pyaar always. Truly feel so blessed to know you and equally spoilt. Love you always. Aapki Rinku."

Bhumi Pednekar shared a picture of herself and Aanand L Rai along with a caption, "Happy birthday @aanandrai sir. Wishing you tons of love. May this year be full of tons of food, cinema."

Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, "Happy b'day Aanand sir."

Gajraj Rao wished Aanand L Rai with a picture on his Insta story.

Anushka Sharma shared a portrait of Aanand and wrote, "Happy Birthday Aanand Sir! Wishing you love and light always."

The ace director is known for giving several successful films including 'Tanu Weds Manu', 'Raanjhanaa', 'Tanu Weds Manu: Returns', 'Zero', 'Atrangi Re', among others.

Up next, he has the Dhanush-starrer 'Tere Ishk Mein' in the pipeline. Rai is also producing the Marathi film 'Jhimma 2' and the sequel of 'Haseen Dilruba, Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba'.

