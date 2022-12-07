Sara Ali Khan to romance Aditya Roy Kapoor in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dono

Anurag Basu and Bhushan Kumar have joined forces yet again for their latest offering, 'Metro...In Dino. Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Fatima Sana Shaikh will also be seen in the film. The new film will be an anthology and the director called it the "tale of the people and for the people" in a press statement. He added, “The storyline is very fresh and relevant as I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them.”

The new movie will also reunite Anurag with music composer Pritam. Presented by Anurag Basu Productions Pvt Ltd and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu and Taani Basu, Metro .. In Dino is yet to get a release date. Producer Bhushan Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director, T-Series also expressed his excitement about the project. He said, "Working with Anurag dada has always been a treat! Stitching a story out of parallel lives together in a film with a contemporary twist, none better than dada could helm this ship. We are elated to join hands with him yet again for Metro... In Dino. While he brings about the magic with a gripping story, Pritam will be adding his charm with the music enhancing the experience entirely. We are surely looking out for this one."