Sara Arjun on 'Dhurandhar': This journey feels nothing short of a blessing

Mumbai, Dec 10 As the film "Dhurandhar" is currently creating a tizzy at the box-office, actress Sara Arjun has penned a heartfelt tribute and said that this journey feels nothing short of a blessing to her.

Sara took to Instagram, where she shared a monochrome image of her hugging casting Mukesh director and wrote: “To the man who changed the course of my life.”

Sara wrote that while life gives you a father, it sometimes also brings another guiding presence who strengthens you quietly. For her, she said, that presence has been Mukesh Chhabra.

“My Dear Mukesh Sir, Sometimes, with a father, life gently places another guiding presence in your path. Someone whose belief does not replace your own roots, but quietly strengthens them.For me, that presence is you.”

She recalled how his belief in her came much before the world took notice, and how every compliment for Dhurandhar’s casting fills her with pride because it reflects his instinct and vision.

“You believed in me before the world noticed, and that silent faith changed everything. Every time Dhurandhar’s casting is praised, I feel immense pride because your instinct, your vision and your heart shaped that magic. You see what others often miss. You do not just give opportunities. You give people room to become.”

Sara said that Mukesh’s “passion inspires” her “deeply”.

“The hunger you carry to outdo yourself every single day is something I truly look up to.”

She said there are moments when work becomes secondary and what stays is the calm strength of someone who stands by you without needing declarations.

There are moments when work fades into the background, and what remains is presence. That calm strength. That unspoken assurance that makes my heart feel steady and safe. You have shown me that true power is never noisy, and real belief does not need declarations. It simply stands there,” she said.

“Thank you for seeing Yalina in me. Thank you for holding my spirit steady in moments I never had to name. From the McDonald’s ad to Dhurandhar, this journey feels nothing short of a blessing.”

“Main ise ittefak nahi, rehnuma maanti hoon ki baap ka saaya bhi ho, aur saath hi aisa haath bhi jo thaamna jaanta ho I am proud of you, and I will always honour the belief you placed in me. With gratitude and lots of love. Special appreciation to @deahtandon @purvigangwani @ipankajr and @adityamysore Thank you for your unwavering support.”

“Dhurandhar” stars Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Ranveer Singh.

The film draws inspiration from real-life events involving geopolitical tensions and covert operations conducted by India's R&AW, particularly those associated with Operation Lyari, a Pakistan government-led crackdown on gangs and criminal syndicates in the Lyari area of Karachi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor