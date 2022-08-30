Sara Khan, Ankit Bathla come together for 'Barish Ka Mausam Aaya'

Mumbai, Aug 30 Actors Sara Khan and Ankit Bathla have collaborated for their music video titled 'Barish Ka Mausam Aaya' and have shared their experience of working in it and how they bonded on the sets.

Talking about the song, Sara shares: "I really had a blast shooting not only because the song was amazing but also the beautiful locations which was decided by our producers. I'm so glad to be a part of this project because makers had really arranged everything so well."

The 'Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai' actress elaborates further about her working experience with Ankit, saying: "Ankit and I know each other since long time. We wanted to work together and finally did it. It was very cooperative environment on set. Everything was so surreal and perfect."

Meanwhile, Bathla also adds on he felt being part of the track and working with Sara: "I really loved the song and hence said yes to it. Sara is a very close friend of mine so when I got to know she is going the song, it was really amazing. And of course it's the season of rain so it just fits perfectly."

"Working with Sara was almost a reunion as it was like getting down the memory lane and you will see that chemistry in the song. The locations were beautiful and the producer has really taken care of those things. The entire bonding we had on set as a team was awesome," says 'Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh' actor.

Produced by Jagbir Dahiya and Kressydeep Kaur and directed by Sushma Sunam, sung by Ritik Chauhan, the music video is set to release on September 2 on Heartbeatz Music YouTube channel.

