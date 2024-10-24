Sara shares picture with Ayushmann Khurrana, director Aakash Kaushik from Manali

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 24 : Sara Ali Khan, who is currently in Manali, shooting for her next project, shared a picture with her co-star Ayushmann Khurrana and director Aakash Kaushik from the outdoor sets.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Sara treated fans with behind-the-scenes photo from the set of the untitled action-comedy.

Sara is seen posing with Ayushmann and director Aakash in front of a bonfire.

Sara wore a printed hoodie that teamed up jeans and earmuffs, while Ayushmann opted for black puffer jacket.

Sara also posted a picture from her spiritual visit to Hidimba Devi temple.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan are all set to share screen space for the first time in the upcoming action-comedy.

The film will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. They are uniting once again for their third theatrical collaboration.

The film, yet to be named, will be directed by Aakash Kaushik.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann was last seen in 'Dream Girl 2,' alongside Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, and Abhishek Banerjee, a film that resonated well with audiences.

He will be seen in ace director Meghna Gulzar's new film 'Daayra' alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, in the coming months.

Apart from this, Sara will be seen in 'Metro...In Dino', which is directed by Anurag Basu.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor