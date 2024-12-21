Sara Tendulkar Enjoys Blissful Vacation at Lizard Island (See Pics and Video)

Sara Tendulkar is spending her year-end vacation soaking up the sun on Lizard Island in Australia. The star daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has been enjoying the scenic beaches and tranquil atmosphere of the island.

The 25-year-old took to social media to share glimpses of her idyllic getaway. She posted pictures of herself relaxing on the beach and capturing the beauty of the surroundings.

In one photo, Sara posed for the camera with a calm and joyful expression. She was also spotted playing on the sand and enjoying the carefree spirit of the island. Along with relaxing, Sara took time to explore the natural beauty and attractions of Lizard Island.