Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis address Chris Noth sexual assault allegations

'Sex and the City' actors, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, have broken their silence about the sexual assault allegations against their co-star Chris Noth.

On Tuesday, Parker, Nixon and Davis shared matching statements on their Instagram Stories addressing the allegations against Noth.

Parker wrote, "We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it."

Nixon and Davis also shared the same statement on their IG Stories.

Parker, Nixon and Davis are the first stars of 'Sex and the City' spinoff 'And Just Like That' to address the allegations, aside from Noth, who has denied the claims.

The stars spoke out four days after The Hollywood Reporter published the accounts of two women, who used pseudonyms while opening up about the alleged sexual assaults they say took place in 2004 and 2015, respectively.

According to the outlet, the two women separately reached out to them and do not know each other.

Actor Zoe Lister-Jones also accused Noth of being "consistently sexually inappropriate with a fellow female promoter" and alleged he was "drunk on set" when they guest-starred on 'Law & Order'. The actor shared her statement on her Instagram account a few days back.

Noth has denied all the allegations levelled against him. He said in a statement, "The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago--no always means no--that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out."

"I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women," he added.

Last Friday, a third woman came forward with sexual assault allegations against Noth. In a Daily Beast report, a woman who wished to remain anonymous but used the pseudonym, Ava, told the outlet that when she was 18, Noth had sexually assaulted her while she was working at a New York City restaurant in 2010.

Noth also denied the third woman's account in a statement. "The story is a complete fabrication, and the alleged accounts detailed throughout read like a piece of bad fiction," a rep for Noth said.

"As Chris stated yesterday, he has and would never cross that line," the rep added.

As per People magazine, Noth has since been dropped from the A3 Artists Agency.

He has also been dropped from the CBS drama 'The Equalizer'. Noth will no longer be filming episodes of 'The Equalizer', however, he will be seen in one upcoming episode that has already been filmed, as well as future repeats of episodes that have already aired.

( With inputs from ANI )

