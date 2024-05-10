"Sarfarosh 2 banni chaiye": Aamir Khan shares big update on film's sequel

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 10 : On the occasion of the 25th anniversary special premiere of 'Sarfarosh', actor Aamir Khan treated fans with a big update on the sequel of the film.

To celebrate the milestone of the film, Aamir Khan, Sonali Bendre, Naseeruddin Shah, Mukesh Rishi and others gathered for the star-studded screening.

The special screening of Sarfarosh was held at PVR Juhu in Mumbai.

During interaction with the media, Aamir shared how he also wants to have a sequel of Sarfarosh.

He said, "Sarfarosh 2 banni chaiye (Sarfarosh 2 should be made) even I feel that. On the mode we left the film, there was a thought in our mind that we could make part 2. Even now I keep telling John (director John Mathew Mathan) to write a good story that we can make Sarfarosh 2. And this time he said that he will give it a shot."

The film, directed by John Mathew Mathan, revolves around Aamir's cop character who vows to eliminate crime after his father is paralysed and his elder brother is murdered by terrorists.

Back in 1999, Aamir Khan as ACP Ajay Singh Rathod in 'Sarfarosh' left everyone in awe.

Sonali Bendre played the role of Aamir's love interest in the film.

Besides its plot, the other most special aspect of 'Sarfarosh' was its music. Composed by Jatin-Lalit, the film has timeless songs like Jagjit Singh's 'Hosh Walon Ko Khabar Kya,' 'Zindagi Maut Na Ban Jaye,' 'Is Deewane Ladke Ko,' 'Jo Haal Dil Ka,' etc.

