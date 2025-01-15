Sarigama Viji, Dies at 76: Veteran Kannada Actor Dies of Multi-Organ Failure

Veteran Kannada actor and theatre artist Sarigama Viji (76) passed away on Wednesday January 15, due to health complications. A week ago, he was admitted to Manipal Hospital near Yeshwanthpur, where he was undergoing treatment in the ICU. His condition had been critical due to multi-organ failure.

The last movie Sarigama Viji acted in was Dakota Express. Over his career, he appeared in more than 250 films and worked as an assistant director in over 75 films. He was widely known for his successful collaborations with Tiger Prabhakar, with their combination becoming a super hit.

Viji was a close associate of Prabhakar and was well-regarded in his circle. In recent years, Viji had distanced himself from the film industry.Sarigama Viji's acting journey began in 1980 with the film Belavalada Madilalli, directed by Geethapriya. Before entering films, he was well-recognized on the stage, earning opportunities in cinema due to his theater background. Viji excelled in comic roles, both in films and theatre. One of his most popular plays, Samsaradalli Sarigama, saw over a thousand performances, which led to the nickname 'Sarigama' being associated with his name. Viji was a household name for his humorous roles in both theater and cinema.



