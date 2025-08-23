Satinder Sartaaj pays musical tribute to Jaswinder Bhalla at Bhutani Filmfare Awards Punjabi 2025

Mohali (Punjab) [India], August 23 : Remembering veteran actor Jaswinder Bhalla, Punjabi folk singer Satinder Sartaaj on Saturday evening paid a musical tribute to him at the Bhutani Filmfare Awards Punjabi 2025.

Filmfare shared a video of Satinder speaking highly of Jaswinder Bhalla before he crooned a few lines for him. The audience appeared moved, responding with applause and emotion.

Jaswinder Bhalla died on Friday morning at Fortis Hospital in Mohali after battling illness for the past few months.

Bhalla was loved by audiences for his memorable performances in films like 'Gaddi Chaldi Hai Chhalla Maarke,' 'Carry On Jatta,' 'Jind Jaan,' and 'Band Baaje.'

With his charm and wit, he carved a special place in Punjabi cinema and the hearts of millions.

Earlier on Saturday actress Neeru Bajwa and several other colleagues visited Jaswinder Bhalla's residence to offer condolences to the family.

Neeru Bajwa also expressed her sorrow over the demise of Jaswinder Bhalla via a post on Instagram.

"Saddened to have woken up to this tragic news. Bhalla Saab was truly respected and admired, and his contributions will be remembered with great honour. Rest in peace, Sir, my condolences to the family," Neeru posted.

Jaswinder Bhalla is survived by his wife, Parmdeep Bhalla and their two children - son Pukhraj Bhalla and daughter Ashpreet Kaur.

