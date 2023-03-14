Satish Kaushik death: Businessman Vikas Malu's wife fails to show up at the police station for questioning

Businessman Vikas Malu's second wife, who skipped summons on Monday for questioning in connection with the death of veteran actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik will be issued a fresh notice, Delhi Police informed. According to the police, she was called for questioning at 11 am on Monday but did not show up.

Earlier, on Monday, Malu's second wife said she won't cooperate in the probe until the investigating officer, who she accused of having a "suspicious role" in the matter, is changed. "Whereas the above-mentioned complaint filed by you on 11.03.2023, is being enquired by the undersigned. There are reasonable grounds to examine you to ascertain facts and circumstances in relation to the enquiry of the above-mentioned complaint. Therefore, you are requested to join the enquiry before the undersigned on 13.03.23 at 11 am, at your home or any other place convenient to you," the Delhi Police stated in a notice.

The woman's lawyer Rajendra Chhabra told ANI that Vikas Malu's wife won't cooperate in the investigation pertaining to the "suspicious" role of the investigating officer. Speaking to ANI, Rajendra Chhabra said, "The role of the inspector, under whose supervision the whole investigation is taking place, is already under scanner. My client (Vikas Malu's wife) will not join the investigation till the inspector is changed."

Satish Kaushik, who had been visiting someone in the national capital, died on March 9. He celebrated Holi with friends after which he went to sleep at around 9.30 pm, the police said earlier. Around 12 am, his health deteriorated. He called the manager and told him that he was having difficulty in breathing, the police said, adding that his manager took him to Fortis Hospital in Gurugram where he passed away at 1.43 am despite being given Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR).