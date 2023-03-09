Satish Kaushik's last rites to be held today in Mumbai

Veteran actor-director Satish Kaushik passed away on March 9 at the age of 66. Reporedly, Satish was in Delhi when he suffered a heart attack while travelling in a car. His body will be brought to Mumbai today in the afternoon after the postmortem, after which the funeral will take place.

Satish Kaushik was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Gurugram where the doctors tried to save him after he suffered a heart attack. However, he breathed his last late in the wee hours of March 9. His body was then taken to Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital in Delhi for the postmortem. It is expected that Satish Kaushik's body will be brought back to Mumbai at around 3 pm today. After this, his last rites will be performed. He acted in theatres before finding his break in Bollywood. As a film actor, Satish Kaushik was known for his roles as Calendar in the 1987 superhero film, Mr India, as Pappu Pager in Deewana Mastana (1997), and as Chanu Ahmed in the British film Brick Lane (2007), directed by Sarah Gavron.