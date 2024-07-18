Saurabh Sachdeva on getting ‘blue tick' on social media: I didn’t run after it

Mumbai, July 18 Actor and acting coach Saurabh Sachdeva recently talked about how many do not know how to handle social media platforms and lack the know-how to responsibly navigate social media.

Speaking at the special screening of the show '#Bluetick', Saurabh said, "I feel many people don't know how to handle social media."

"They lack the know-how to responsibly navigate social media. It can be a great platform to connect, advertise, and build your business. For those who know how to use it wisely, it is a great platform."

When asked if he ever tried to get the verified blue tick, Saurabh replied: “Everyone is running around to get that blue tick on their Instagram. I didn’t run after it, but my team argued in favour of getting it, saying that a blue tick would make me famous.”

The actor further added that the issue lies with those who follow the race for social media validation.

"You forget yourself when you are in a race. I feel one loses one's authenticity because of it. One should be one's own competition," he added.

#Bluetick will stream on EPIC ON from July 19.

On the work front, Saurabh was last seen in the series 'Bad Cop', where he played the character of DCP Aarif Khan.

