Sayani Gupta and Shriya Pilgaonkar Appointed as Goodwill Ambassadors for India's biggest Environmental Film Festival,

All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF), India's largest platform dedicated to environmental cinema, is delighted to announce the appointment of acclaimed actors Sayani Gupta and Shriya Pilgaonkar as its Goodwill Ambassadors. Shriya and Sayani’s commitment to environmental causes, coupled with their influential public persona, makes them a perfect fit for this significant role in promoting awareness and action through the power of film.

Known for her stellar performances in the film industry and being a force to reckon with in the space of OTT shows, has not only captivated audiences with her acting prowess but has also emerged as a vocal advocate for various social and environmental issues. As a versatile artist with a distinctive voice, Shriya's involvement with ALT EFF is expected to further amplify the festival's mission of fostering environmental consciousness through the art of cinema. Sayani Gupta, known for her exceptional talent and unique voice, has been a vocal supporter of causes close to her heart. ALT EFF recognizes her as an influential public personality who can amplify the festival's message to a broader audience. Sayani's ability to engage with social issues through her work and public presence aligns seamlessly with ALT EFF's goal of using film as a tool for positive change.

ALT EFF, an annual event that showcases impactful films centered around environmental themes, is thrilled to welcome Sayani Gupta and Shriya Pilgaonkar on board. Shriya’s advocacy for the environment is not just confined to words but has found expression in her creative work. Shriya co-produced and co-directed the poignant short film, "Panchgavya," which delves into the profound impact of the environment on stray, grazing cows. The film is a testament to Shriya's passion for environmental issues and her dedication to utilizing her craft for positive change.

In their role as Goodwill Ambassador, they will lend their voice and influence to promote the festival's objectives, encouraging a wider audience to engage with the vital environmental narratives presented through cinema. ALT EFF aims to leverage the universal language of film to inspire, educate, and mobilize individuals towards sustainable practices and a heightened sense of environmental responsibility.

Commenting on her association with ALT EFF, Shriya expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "I am honored to be a part of ALT EFF as a Goodwill Ambassador. Cinema has the power to transcend boundaries and connect with people on a deep emotional level. Through the medium of film, we can bring attention to the urgent environmental issues we face today and inspire positive action. I am excited to contribute to this important cause and look forward to the impact we can create together."

Adding to this, Sayani shared her excitement about joining ALT EFF as Goodwill Ambassador, Sayani Gupta said, "I am thrilled to be associated with ALT EFF as its Goodwill Ambassador. Environmental issues are at the forefront of global concerns, and cinema has the power to create meaningful conversations and inspire action. I look forward to leveraging this platform to contribute towards raising awareness and fostering a sense of responsibility towards our environment."