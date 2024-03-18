Sayani Gupta shares a glimpse of hair spa session: 'Like the dog who's dozing off'

Mumbai, March 18 Actress Sayani Gupta, who was last seen in the movie 'Zwigato', has shared a fun sneak peek into her hair spa session.

Taking to Instagram, Sayani shared a string of photos and videos, wherein she can be seen sitting in a salon, wearing a white cloth around her neck, and getting a hair spa.

The actress is wearing a maroon lipstick, and is posing for a selfie.

The video shows Sayani closing her eyes, while she enjoys the hair spa session.

The post is captioned: "Last slide: Like the dog who's dozing off!"

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sayani played a pivotal role in the 2022 movie 'Zwigato', starring Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami in the lead.

She is also known for her work in 'Four More Shots Please!', 'Inside Edge', 'Article 15', and 'Pagglait'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor