Scam 1992 Actor Pratik Gandhi Reveals How He Quit His Corporate Job to Pursue Acting

Pratik Gandhi who got fame from web series Scam 1992, "Risk hai...toh ishq hai" is currently seen in movie Do Aur Do Pyaar opposite Vidya Balan. Actor who is now enjoying the fame once struggled a lot. To fulfill his dream carrier of being an actor he left Surat and highest paying engineering job in 2024. He revealed his struggle story during one of his interviews. He said that he used to to full-time corporate job and then attend his theater rehearsals and go for auditions.

While talking to Indian express 'Madgaon Express', actor reveled that he left best corporate job which would have taken him abroad. He did that to full fill his acting dream. “I came to Mumbai in 2004. I had a diploma in mechanical engineering and BE production engineer and one year of sales experience in Surat. I came here thinking that there will be better prospects in Mumbai for theatre and engineering and I started working in both the fields. So I was a consultant with National Productivity Council for four years, I did multiple projects for manpower planning and productivity improvement and along with it I kept doing theatre, Gujarati, Hindi and English.”

By 2016, Pratik Gandhi had to make a pivotal career choice. With a successful run-in top Gujarati film like "Wrong Side Raju," which won a National Award, and around 15-16 plays under his belt, he was also ascending in his engineering career, having reached middle management. The next step would mean more travel and potentially senior management. A unique profile opened doors for consultancy offers, but one of those would require him to leave Mumbai for three years.

"I knew if I accepted, I'd have to give up on acting altogether," Gandhi said. Faced with this dilemma, he ultimately decided to leave his engineering job to pursue acting full-time. Though Gandhi's family supported his acting dreams, his mother had reservations. His father, however, urged him to leave the corporate world. "He said I was made for acting," Gandhi recalled, adding that he wasn't sure about leaving his job at first. "I kept telling him that it wasn't the right time."

Two years after his bold move, as he was promoting a film, his mother called to ask if he felt he made the right decision. It's a question that many actors in his position might hear from their families. Gandhi's leap of faith, however, led him to wider recognition as Harshad Mehta in the hit series "Scam 1992."