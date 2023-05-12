Scam alert! Donal Bisht reacts to receiving fake casting calls from company posing as Karan Johar's 'Dharma Productions'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] , May 12 : Ex-'Bigg Boss 15' contestant Donal Bisht talked about the fake casting calls and shared a recent incident of getting emails from a person who has created a fake id using Dharma Productions' name.

She shared, "Initially, when I entered the industry I had given many many auditions to get a break. I used to get many calls to come and give auditions. After going there, you realise but thankfully I could sense the right and wrong people. Of course, now with the experience and being in this industry for such a long time one knows who are the right people and very much more aware. Thankfully, I never got trapped with such fake casting calls."

The 28-year-old actress is known for her roles in 'Ek Deewaana Tha', and 'Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop', 'Ek Deewaana Tha', and recently she was also seen in the web show 'Tu Zakhm Hai'.

She cited her own example and shared how she got emails from fake id using Karan Johar's Dharma Production's name.

Donal shared, "This is really wrong that someone is trying to trap people claiming someone else. And as a public figure, it's my social responsibility to make people aware about it. When I saw the domain name it was mentioned as 'Dharmamovies@dharmaproduction.in'. The domain name came across very real but since I have studied computers in-depth I am aware about what can be fake and what is real . When my team told me that we are receiving such emails back to back I realized this must be a fake one because these days usually everybody meets or talks on the phone initially."

She further said, "Then when I went to the official website of the production house I saw their domain id and realized that somebody has actually bought a fake domain only and emailed me pretending to be them and might be mailing many people to trap too. It is very easy to get caught in this thing as not many are aware of the technical part. Hence, I felt it is very important to put it across in public and bring awareness about this to help other people and actors in the industry."

Donal said that irrespective of the fact that the sender has been warned not to send such emails, they continued to send such emails.

"In fact, I have been receiving these emails for the past 3-4 months, to which we had replied as well and warned them to stop emailing us. Irrespective of warning them they continued to email me. That is when I decided, I should speak about this in public and create awareness and alert many actors who may fall prey to such fake emails."

Meanwhile, the actress is all set to be seen in the musical web series 'The Socho Project' and also learning Kathak for her role in an untitled project.

"My latest web series, Tu Zakhm Hai season 1 and season 2 recently released and I am very grateful to receive such a great response from my fans and audience. Apart from that I have some projects lined up. I am very excited and looking forward to sharing it with everyone soon. Along with films and web shows, I have also entered the world of short films. I have shot one and that will be released soon," concluded the actress.

