'Scarecrow Chic'! Zeenat Aman channelizes her energy for 'fun' fashion shoot

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 : Amid young actors from India unleashing their fashionista mode in the fashion capital of France, veteran actor Zeenat Aman shared her thoughts on fashion, experiments and the tags usually associated with it in her new Instagram post.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Zeenat shared pictures from a fashion shoot. The 'Satyam Shivam actor' wore an oversized white kurta with black buttons on its sleeves. She teamed it up with a black skirt. The 'Scarecrow' look of the actor is completed with black shades and red lipstick.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsVjO8ONe1S/

The actor wrote on Instagram, "The kids came up with a concept, I agreed to be their clothes horse, and now I must confess I had a blast! Fashion can be intimidating and let's be honest, it's usually geared towards being 'sexy'. That's certainly been my experience of it. I've heard the words "diva", "bombshell" and "glamour" enough to never need to hear them again in my life! So now, I focus on fun. Sexy is great and you bet I can still deliver, but fashion should also be light, goofy, comfy and experimental, don't you think? In fact, let's call this look scarecrow chic! This entire test shoot was conceptualised and executed by a vibrant team of young technicians. Thank you kids for the good times!"

Like her other posts, Zeenat's posts garnered comments on Instagram. Chitrangada Singh put fire emojis on the post. Filmmaker Tanuja Chandra wrote, "Scarecrow chic is fab!" A fan wrote, "I just love her IG handle it's a safe space to me."

Zeenat Aman made her Instagram debut in February. She keeps on sharing reflective thoughts on topics ranging from parenthood, the privacy of celebs, dyeing of hair and many more things.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor